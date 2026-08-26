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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Rays On Aug. 26

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .224 BA, .316 OBP and .410 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 54 runs. In 513 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Rays.

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Rays, his 27th of the season. He is 5-11 with a 5.33 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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