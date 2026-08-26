Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Rays On Aug. 26

Torkelson is hitting for a .224 BA, .316 OBP and .410 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 54 runs. In 513 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Rays.

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Rays, his 27th of the season. He is 5-11 with a 5.33 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.

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