Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Rays On Aug. 25
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Torkelson is hitting for a .221 BA, .314 OBP and .406 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 54 runs. In 510 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 63 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Ian Seymour will try to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.17 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.