Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Rays On Aug. 25

Torkelson is hitting for a .221 BA, .314 OBP and .406 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 54 runs. In 510 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 63 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour will try to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.17 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.

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