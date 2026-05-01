Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Rangers On May 1

Torkelson is hitting for a .228 BA, .350 OBP and .436 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 11 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last game against the Braves.

MacKenzie Gore makes the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.