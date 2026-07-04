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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Rangers On July 4

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .216 BA, .317 OBP and .421 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 35 runs. In 339 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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