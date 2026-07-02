FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Rangers On July 2

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, July 2 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .215 BA, .317 OBP and .424 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 35 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Nathan Eovaldi (8-7) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.95 ERA in 100 1/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Detroit TigersRecent Detroit Tigers Player News

View All Detroit Tigers Player News