Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Rangers On July 2

Torkelson is hitting for a .215 BA, .317 OBP and .424 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 35 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Nathan Eovaldi (8-7) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.95 ERA in 100 1/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.

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