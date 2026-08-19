Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Pirates On Aug. 19

Torkelson is hitting for a .226 BA, .316 OBP and .415 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 53 runs. In 492 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 63 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (9-11 with a 3.88 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 26th of the season.

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