Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Pirates On Aug. 18

Torkelson is hitting for a .228 BA, .318 OBP and .418 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 53 runs. In 489 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Braxton Ashcraft (12-5) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 141 1/3 innings pitched.

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