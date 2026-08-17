Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Pirates On Aug. 17
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Torkelson is hitting for a .228 BA, .318 OBP and .419 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 53 runs. In 488 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 63 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.
Carmen Mlodzinski (6-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.