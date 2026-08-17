Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Pirates On Aug. 17

Torkelson is hitting for a .228 BA, .318 OBP and .419 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 53 runs. In 488 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 63 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Carmen Mlodzinski (6-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season.

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