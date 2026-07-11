Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Phillies On July 11

Torkelson is hitting for a .213 BA, .311 OBP and .422 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 38 runs. In 364 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.62 ERA and 137 strikeouts through 120 1/3 innings pitched.

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