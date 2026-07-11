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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Phillies On July 11

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Comerica Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .213 BA, .311 OBP and .422 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 38 runs. In 364 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.62 ERA and 137 strikeouts through 120 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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