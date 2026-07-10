FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Phillies On July 10

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Comerica Park, on Friday, July 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .212 BA, .312 OBP and .415 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 37 runs. In 360 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (3-6) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.87 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Detroit TigersRecent Detroit Tigers Player News

View All Detroit Tigers Player News