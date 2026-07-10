Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Phillies On July 10

Torkelson is hitting for a .212 BA, .312 OBP and .415 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 37 runs. In 360 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (3-6) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.87 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.

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