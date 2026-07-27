Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Orioles On July 27

Torkelson is hitting for a .206 BA, .302 OBP and .417 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 43 runs. In 408 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Royals.

Kyle Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 21st of the season. He is 7-9 with a 3.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 113 1/3 innings pitched.

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