Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Mets On May 14

Torkelson is hitting for a .201 BA, .321 OBP and .388 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 14 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean (1-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.78 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

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