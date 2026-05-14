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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Mets On May 14

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .201 BA, .321 OBP and .388 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 14 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean (1-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.78 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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