Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Mets On May 12

Torkelson is hitting for a .211 BA, .331 OBP and .406 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 14 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 43 1/3 innings pitched.

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