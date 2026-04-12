Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Marlins On April 12
Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will face the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Torkelson is hitting for a .209 BA, .382 OBP and .256 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored four runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 2 with an RBI against the Marlins.
Sandy Alcantara (2-0 with a 0.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.