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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Marlins On April 10

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will face the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .184 BA, .354 OBP and .237 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and an 18.8% walk rate. His OPS is .591 and he has scored four runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

The Marlins are sending Chris Paddack (0-1) out for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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