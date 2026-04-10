Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Marlins On April 10

Torkelson is hitting for a .184 BA, .354 OBP and .237 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and an 18.8% walk rate. His OPS is .591 and he has scored four runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

The Marlins are sending Chris Paddack (0-1) out for his second start of the season.

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