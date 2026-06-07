Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Mariners On June 7
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park, on Sunday, June 7 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Torkelson is hitting for a .211 BA, .312 OBP and .404 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 21 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.
Luis Castillo (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.53 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.