FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Mariners On June 7

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park, on Sunday, June 7 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .211 BA, .312 OBP and .404 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 21 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.53 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Detroit TigersRecent Detroit Tigers Player News

View All Detroit Tigers Player News