Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Mariners On Aug. 6

Torkelson is hitting for a .218 BA, .306 OBP and .421 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 50 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 58 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.80 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.