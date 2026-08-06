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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Mariners On Aug. 6

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .218 BA, .306 OBP and .421 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 50 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 58 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.80 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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