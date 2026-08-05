Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 5

Torkelson is hitting for a .220 BA, .308 OBP and .425 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 50 runs. In 442 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 58 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.56 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched.

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