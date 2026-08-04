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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Mariners On Aug. 4

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .220 BA, .310 OBP and .428 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 50 runs. In 437 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 58 runs. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.

Emerson Hancock (6-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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