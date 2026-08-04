Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Mariners On Aug. 4

Torkelson is hitting for a .220 BA, .310 OBP and .428 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 50 runs. In 437 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 58 runs. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.

Emerson Hancock (6-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season.

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