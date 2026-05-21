Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Guardians On May 21

Torkelson is hitting for a .193 BA, .307 OBP and .379 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 15 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.40 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

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