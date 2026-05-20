Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Guardians On May 20

Torkelson is hitting for a .194 BA, .309 OBP and .381 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 15 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (0-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.