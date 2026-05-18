Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Guardians On May 18

Torkelson is hitting for a .196 BA, .315 OBP and .373 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 14 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Slade Cecconi (2-4 with a 5.60 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.

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