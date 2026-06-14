Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Guardians On June 14

Torkelson is hitting for a .209 BA, .307 OBP and .410 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 25 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams will look to grab his 10th win when he makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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