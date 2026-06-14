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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Guardians On June 14

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .209 BA, .307 OBP and .410 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 25 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams will look to grab his 10th win when he makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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