Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Guardians On June 13

Torkelson is hitting for a .213 BA, .312 OBP and .417 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 25 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 28 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (4-3) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.57 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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