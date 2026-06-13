Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Guardians On June 13
Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Torkelson is hitting for a .213 BA, .312 OBP and .417 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 25 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 28 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Guardians.
The Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (4-3) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.57 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.