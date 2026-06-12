Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Guardians On June 12

Torkelson is hitting for a .211 BA, .312 OBP and .405 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 24 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Tanner Bibee (1-7 with a 4.09 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.