Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Guardians On June 12
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Friday, June 12 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Torkelson is hitting for a .211 BA, .312 OBP and .405 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 24 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Tanner Bibee (1-7 with a 4.09 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.