Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Guardians On Aug. 13

Torkelson is hitting for a .229 BA, .318 OBP and .426 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 52 runs. In 472 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 62 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick will try to grab his 10th win when he gets the start for the Guardians, his 24th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 2.57 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.