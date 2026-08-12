Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 12

Torkelson is hitting for a .228 BA, .317 OBP and .424 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 52 runs. In 468 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 60 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.

Foster Griffin (12-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.31 ERA in 133 1/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.

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