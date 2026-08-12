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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 12

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .228 BA, .317 OBP and .424 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 52 runs. In 468 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 60 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI against the Guardians.

Foster Griffin (12-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.31 ERA in 133 1/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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