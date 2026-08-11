Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 11

Torkelson is hitting for a .227 BA, .315 OBP and .422 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 52 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 59 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Giants.

Tanner Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 25th of the season. He is 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.

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