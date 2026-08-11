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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 11

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .227 BA, .315 OBP and .422 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 52 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 59 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Giants.

Tanner Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 25th of the season. He is 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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