Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Giants On Aug. 9

Torkelson is hitting for a .224 BA, .314 OBP and .421 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 52 runs. In 460 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 59 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Giants.

Logan Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 21st of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.74 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

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