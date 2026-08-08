Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Giants On Aug. 8

Torkelson is hitting for a .224 BA, .311 OBP and .422 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 52 runs. In 455 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 58 runs. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.34 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.

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