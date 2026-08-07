Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Giants On Aug. 7

Torkelson is hitting for a .218 BA, .307 OBP and .419 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 51 runs. In 451 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 58 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

JT Brubaker will start for the Giants, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.