Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Diamondbacks On March 31
Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, March 31 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Torkelson had a .240 BA, .333 OBP and .456 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .789 and he scored 82 runs. In 649 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 78 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Brandon Pfaadt gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.