Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Diamondbacks On March 31

Torkelson had a .240 BA, .333 OBP and .456 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .789 and he scored 82 runs. In 649 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 78 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.

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