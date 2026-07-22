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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Cubs On July 22

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .205 BA, .299 OBP and .415 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 40 runs. In 392 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.74 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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