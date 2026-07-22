Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Cubs On July 22

Torkelson is hitting for a .205 BA, .299 OBP and .415 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 40 runs. In 392 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.74 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

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