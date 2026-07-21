Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Cubs On July 21

Torkelson is hitting for a .206 BA, .300 OBP and .419 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 40 runs. In 388 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 with two RBIs against the Cubs.

David Peterson makes the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 6.45 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.

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