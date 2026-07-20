Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Cubs On July 20

Torkelson is hitting for a .207 BA, .301 OBP and .422 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 40 runs. In 383 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Jameson Taillon (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 5.19 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

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