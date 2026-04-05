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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Cardinals On April 5

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .143 BA, .200 OBP and .179 SLG with a 36.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .379 and he has scored three runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (0-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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