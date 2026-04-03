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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Cardinals On April 3

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park, on Friday, April 3 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Torkelson had a .240 BA, .333 OBP and .456 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .789 and he scored 82 runs. In 649 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 78 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Michael McGreevy (0-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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