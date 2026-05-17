Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Blue Jays On May 17

Torkelson is hitting for a .201 BA, .322 OBP and .376 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 14 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman (2-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.