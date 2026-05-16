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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Blue Jays On May 16

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .200 BA, .324 OBP and .379 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 14 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Mason Fluharty (2-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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