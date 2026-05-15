Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 15

Torkelson is hitting for a .197 BA, .320 OBP and .380 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 14 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Trey Yesavage (1-1 with a 0.68 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.