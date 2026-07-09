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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Athletics On July 9

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Athletics at Comerica Park, on Thursday, July 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .215 BA, .315 OBP and .420 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .736 and he has scored 37 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Athletics.

Jack Perkins (2-4 with a 6.75 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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