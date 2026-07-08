Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Athletics On July 8

Torkelson is hitting for a .214 BA, .313 OBP and .411 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 36 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs (3-8 with a 5.79 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 19th of the season.

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