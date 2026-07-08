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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Athletics On July 8

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Athletics at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .214 BA, .313 OBP and .411 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 36 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs (3-8 with a 5.79 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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