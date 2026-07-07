Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Athletics On July 7

Torkelson is hitting for a .213 BA, .314 OBP and .413 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 35 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

J.T. Ginn (7-4) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.04 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

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