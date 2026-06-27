FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Astros On June 27

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will face the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .207 BA, .307 OBP and .402 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 30 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Kai-Wei Teng gets the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Detroit TigersRecent Detroit Tigers Player News

View All Detroit Tigers Player News