Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Astros On June 27

Torkelson is hitting for a .207 BA, .307 OBP and .402 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 30 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Kai-Wei Teng gets the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.

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