Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Astros On June 16

Torkelson is hitting for a .210 BA, .309 OBP and .420 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 26 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Astros.

The Astros will send Hunter Brown (1-0) out for his third start of the season.

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