Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Angels On May 27

Torkelson is hitting for a .198 BA, .309 OBP and .373 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 17 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Angels.

Jose Soriano (6-3 with a 2.44 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season.

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