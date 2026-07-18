Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Angels On July 18
Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, July 18 at 10:07 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Torkelson is hitting for a .206 BA, .302 OBP and .408 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 38 runs. In 375 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Angels.
Grayson Rodriguez (3-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his eighth start of the season. He has a 7.55 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.