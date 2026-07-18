Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Angels On July 18

Torkelson is hitting for a .206 BA, .302 OBP and .408 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 38 runs. In 375 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his eighth start of the season. He has a 7.55 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

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