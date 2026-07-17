Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Angels On July 17

Torkelson is hitting for a .208 BA, .305 OBP and .413 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 38 runs. In 371 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Phillies) he went 0 for 3.

Reid Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.

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