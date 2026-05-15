Spencer Strider And Braves Take On Red Sox On May 15

Strider is 1-0 with a 2.89 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing only one hit.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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