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Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider

Atlanta Braves • #99 SP

Spencer Strider And Braves Square Off Against Mets On June 12

Spencer Strider will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Friday, June 12 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Strider has -130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Strider is 4-1 with a 4.00 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Strider

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